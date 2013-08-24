People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria, area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy rides a bicycle near a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An activist wearing a gas mask is seen in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Activists look for dead bodies to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An activist wearing a gas mask is seen in Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons have been used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Activists wear gas masks as they look for dead bodies and to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Chemical materials and gas masks are pictured in a warehouse at the front line of clashes between opposition fighters and government forces, during a guided tour by the Syrian Army in the Damascus suburb of Jobar August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Rubble is pictured at an area under the control of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the front line during clashes with opposition fighters, during a guided tour by the Syrian Army in the Damascus suburb of Jobar, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at the front line during clashes with opposition fighters in the Damascus suburb of Jobar August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The wreckage at an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the front line during clashes with opposition fighters is pictured during a guided tour by the Syrian Army in the Damascus suburb of Jobar, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Soldiers are seen at the front line during clashes with opposition fighters during a guided tour by the Syrian Army in the Damascus suburb of Jobar, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry a wounded soldier at the front line during clashes with opposition fighters in the Damascus suburb of Jobar, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A member of the 'Liwaa Ahrar Suriya' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, is seen in Sakhour area, Aleppo August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in a damaged building in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

WASHINGTON/BEIRUT U.S. President Barack Obama considered options on Saturday for a possible military strike on Syria in response to a nerve gas attack that killed hundreds as Syria sought to avert blame by saying its soldiers had found chemical weapons in rebel tunnels.

A senior U.N. official arrived in Damascus to seek access for inspectors to the site of last Wednesday's attack, in which opposition accounts say between 500 and well over 1,000 civilians were killed by gas fired by pro-government forces.

In the most authoritative account so far, the medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said three hospitals near Damascus had reported 355 deaths in the space of three hours out of about 3,600 admissions with nerve gas-type symptoms.

The accounts and video footage of the victims - men, women and children - have heightened Western calls for a robust, U.S.-led response after 2-1/2 years of international inaction on a conflict that has killed 100,000 people.

U.S. military and national security advisers met Obama at the White House on Saturday to consider options for a response, the day after Washington said it was realigning forces in the Mediterranean to give him the option of attacking Syria.

Obama, long hesitant to intervene, said in a CNN interview broadcast on Friday that the United States was still gathering information about the attack.

He noted, however, that chemicals weapon use on a large scale would start "getting to some core national interests that the United States has, both in terms of us making sure that weapons of mass destruction are not proliferating, as well as needing to protect our allies, our bases in the region".

In a development that could raise pressure on him to act, American and European security sources said U.S. and allied intelligence agencies had made a preliminary assessment that chemical weapons had been used by pro-Assad forces this week.

MILITARY OPTIONS

Among the military options under consideration are missile strikes on Syrian units believed to be responsible for chemical attacks or on Assad's air force and ballistic missile sites, U.S. officials said. Such strikes could be launched from U.S. ships or from combat aircraft capable of firing missiles from outside Syrian airspace, thereby avoiding Syrian air defences.

Major world powers - including Russia, Assad's main ally which has long blocked U.N.-sponsored intervention against him - have urged the Syrian leader to cooperate with U.N. chemical weapons inspectors already in Damascus to pursue earlier allegations.

Syria accuses rebels of staging the attack to provoke intervention. State television said soldiers had found chemical weapons on Saturday in tunnels that had been used by rebels.

A presenter said five blue and green plastic storage drums shown in video footage, along with rusty mortar bombs, grenades, domestic gas canisters and vials labelled "atropine", a nerve gas antidote, were proof that rebels had used chemical weapons.

Separately, the state news agency SANA said soldiers had "suffered from cases of suffocation" when rebels used poison gas "as a last resort" after government forces made "big gains" against them in the Damascus suburb of Jobar.

It said clashes were still raging in the area but that the army had advanced and found "chemical agents" in rebel tunnels.

The leader of the opposition Syrian National Coalition, Ahmad al-Jarba, and the head of the rebel Free Syrian Army, General Salim Idriss, denied on Saturday that rebels had used chemical weapons.

At a press conference in Istanbul, Idriss said the rebels would respond, but not with "similar crimes".

Jabra said the "most important cause" of the attack was the silence and inaction of the international community, especially the West.

A scheduled August 25-27 conference of military chiefs of the United States, Jordan, its main Western allies and Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, intended to help contain the fallout of a war spilling beyond Syria's borders, has been given added urgency by the gas attack.

WAITING FOR OBAMA

"We had been expecting to talk mainly about stabilising Jordan," said a European defence source. "Instead, it will be dominated by Syria. It's all really waiting on the Americans and what they decide they want to do ...

"There have been discussions, but so far they have been very inconclusive. As the scale of what happened in Damascus becomes clear, that may change."

U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrived in Damascus to press for access to the scene.

"The solution is obvious. There is a United Nations team on the ground, just a few kilometres away. It must very quickly be allowed to go to the site to carry out the necessary tests without hindrance," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said during a visit to the Palestinian territories.

German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said Berlin expected Russia to "raise the pressure on Damascus so that the inspectors can independently investigate".

While some of the United States' NATO allies, including France, Britain and Turkey, have explicitly blamed Assad's forces for the chemical attack, Russia said the rebels were impeding an inquiry and that Assad would have no interest in using poison gas for fear of foreign intervention.

"Assad does not look suicidal," senior pro-Kremlin lawmaker Igor Morozov told Interfax news agency. "He well understands that in this case, allies would turn away from him and ... opponents would rise. All moral constraints would be discarded regarding outside interference."

Alexei Pushkov, pro-Kremlin chairman of the international affairs committee in Russia's lower house of parliament, said: "In London they are 'convinced' that Assad used chemical weapons, and earlier they were 'convinced' that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. It's the same old story."

Russia said last month that its analysis indicated a projectile that hit the city of Aleppo on March 19 contained the nerve agent sarin and was most likely fired by rebels.

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Assad's most powerful Middle Eastern ally, acknowledged for the first time on Saturday that chemical weapons had killed people in Syria and called for the international community to prevent their use.

(Additional reporting by Megan Davies in Moscow, John Irish in Paris, Madeline Chambers in Berlin, Yeganeh Torbati in Dubai, Asli Kandemir and Dasha Afanasieva in Istanbul and Washington bureau; Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Louise Ireland)