United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks to the media after briefing the Security Council on the U.N. chemical weapons report on the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arabic Republic at the United Nations in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin speaks after United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon addressed the media after briefing the Security Council on the U.N. chemical weapons report on the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arabic Republic at the United Nations in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thick smoke rises out of burning vehicles at the site of a car explosion on the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border which is manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj

A car burns after an explosion on the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border which is manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj

Firefighters try to put out a fire at the site of a car explosion on the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border which is manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj

Activists carry food and bread to be delivered by a basket to besieged residents of Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Members of the Shohadaa Badr Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, stand in shooting positions in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A member of the Shohadaa Badr Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, stands in shooting position behind sandbags in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Smoke rises while people walk at the site of a car explosion on the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border which is manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj

Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A member of the Shohadaa Badr Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, stands in shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem (R) meets Russian deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov,in Damascus,in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on September 17, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

An activist pulls a basket in order to provide besieged people on the other side of the road food in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Smoke rises after what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

BEIRUT Syrian warplanes struck rebel-held areas and clashes between militants and government forces continued unabated on Wednesday, residents and opposition groups said, while key powers met to forge a deal that would eliminate Syrian chemical weapons.

Activists said President Bashar al-Assad's air force hit the neighbourhood of Berze, a northeastern part of central Damascus, where rebels are trying to push further into the city.

Air strikes and skirmishes are countrywide but the key fight is in the capital, where Assad controls central districts but has lost suburbs.

Diplomats from five nations will continue talks on Wednesday in New York on a Western-drafted U.N. Security Council resolution to take over, with Syrian cooperation, and then destroy Syrian chemical weapons. But Russia rejects Western assertions that Assad's forces, and not rebel groups, carried out an August 21 poison gas attack.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which says it provides objective information about casualties on both sides of Syria's war from a network of monitors, reported violence in nearly every province.

It said war planes hit parts of southern Deraa province where the revolt started and that rebels and government forces clashed in the major cities of Homs, Deir al-Zor and Aleppo.

In Idlib province, which borders Turkey, the Observatory cited activists as reporting the killing and burning of 11 civilians by the army. Reuters cannot confirm reports due to security and reporting restrictions.

It said that in the northeast, near the border with Turkey, Kurdish militants had captured the village of Alok from an al-Qaeda linked group after four days of intense battles in one of Syria's numerous localised conflicts.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut and Dan Williams in Jerusalem)