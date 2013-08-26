BEIRUT Syria blamed rebel forces for the attack on a U.N. team trying to enter the site of an alleged poison gas strike, state television said on Monday, after the United Nations said the inspectors were fired at by unidentified assailants.

Syria TV, citing an Information Ministry source, said the international experts were shot at by "terrorists", a term it commonly uses to describe rebels trying to topple President Bashar al-Assad.

"The Syrian government will hold the armed terrorist groups responsible for the safety of the members of the United Nations team," the source added, according to state television.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Janet Lawrence)