Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts leave the hotel where they are staying at in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane (R) and Ake Sellstrom, head of a U.N. chemical weapons investigation team, stand outside a hotel to see off the convoy of United Nations inspectors leaving a hotel in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

BEIRUT The United Nations team of chemical weapons experts in Syria reached rebel-held territory outside Damascus on Thursday, activists said, and was preparing to start a third day of investigations into an apparent poison gas attack in the area.

Activists said the team had arrived in the eastern suburb of Douma and were going to examine the sites where activists say rockets loaded with chemical weapons struck. The team will also run more tests and interviews with the wounded, they said.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Janet Lawrence)