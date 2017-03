BEIRUT Any foreign strike on Syria to try to create a balance of power in the war between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and the rebels is "delusional", the foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"If the purpose of a possible (foreign) military strike is to achieve a balance of power ... it's delusional and not at all possible," Walid Moualem told a news conference.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Jon Boyle)