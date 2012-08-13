DUBAI Syria's government would welcome dialogue with opposition groups to end the conflict, its ambassador to Iran was quoted as saying on Monday, but he said talks must be supervised by President Bashar al-Assad - a condition rebels are unlikely to accept.

Hamed Hassan said Syria had co-operated to implement the plan of U.N. peace envoy Kofi Annan but that other countries had scuppered it, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

Speaking in Tehran, he repeated Syria's assertion that it was being attacked by "terrorist" groups.

"The government of Bashar al-Assad welcomes logical discussions with opposition groups in Syria," he was quoted as saying. "The main condition is that these discussions take place under the supervision of the president."

Rebels waging a 17-month-old armed struggle against Assad's rule have said they require his departure, making it unlikely they would accept such an offer of talks.

"With great determination and with unity with the presidency of Mr. Bashar al-Assad, Syria will continue its campaign against the terrorist conspiracies," Hassan said.

Syria, allied to Iran, has accused Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia of helping the rebels in an attempt to create instability in the country.

"These instabilities do not only threaten the security of Syria," he said. "They are a serious threat to the security and calm of the region and in particular some neighbouring countries."

"Right at the time when everything was going well, the emir of Qatar made a sly move and said that Kofi Annan's plan had only progressed 3 percent," Hassan added.

