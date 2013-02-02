MUNICH Syrian opposition leader Moaz Alkhatib said on Saturday he would meet Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi in Germany this weekend to discuss finding a solution to the Syrian crisis.

"I confirm that I will be meeting the Iranian foreign minister to discuss finding a way to remove the regime with the least possible bloodshed and loss of life. I had already met (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergei Lavrov and (U.S. Vice-President) Joe Biden for this purpose," he told Reuters.

Alkhatib, Salehi, Lavrov and Biden are all attending a security conference in Munich.

