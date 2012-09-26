At least 30,000 people have been killed in Syria since the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011, according to activists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent organisation dedicated to the defence of press freedom, says that at least 19 journalists have been killed covering the Syrian conflict since November, making the Middle Eastern state the most dangerous place in the world for journalists

Here are some of the foreign and Syrian journalists who have died in the conflict:

FOREIGNERS

January 11, 2012 - Gilles Jacquier, of France 2 television station, is killed along with at least seven other people by bombardment during a government-organised visit to Homs. He was the first foreign journalist to be killed in the uprising.

February 22 - Marie Colvin, an American who worked for Britain's Sunday Times, and Remi Ochlik, a French photographer, are killed by bombardment in Homs.

April 9 - Ali Shaaban, a Lebanese cameraman for Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television channel, is killed by gunfire near the border with Syria in Lebanon's northern Wadi Khaled area.

August 20 - Mika Yamamoto, a Japanese journalist working for independent news wire Japan Press, is fatally wounded while travelling with the rebel Free Syrian Army in Aleppo.

September 26 - Maya Naser, a correspondent for Iran's English-language Press TV, is shot dead in Syria, Press TV reports.

SYRIANS

November 20, 2011 - Cameraman Ferzat Jerban is found dead in Homs.

December 27 - Basil al-Sayed, a freelance cameraman, dies days after being shot in the Baba Amr neighbourhood in Homs.

January 4, 2012 - Shukri Abu Burghul, who worked for state-run Radio Damascus, dies in Damascus days after being shot.

February 4 - Mazhar Tayyara, a photo journalist who contributed to Agence France-Presse and other international outlets, is killed in Homs.

February 24 - Anas al-Tarsha, a videographer who documented unrest in Homs, is killed in a mortar attack.

June 27 - Gunmen storm headquarters of pro-government Syrian television channel Ikhbariya, killing three employees.

August 5 - Islamist militant group claims responsibility for the kidnap and killing of Syrian state television presenter Mohammed al-Saeed.

August 11 - Gunmen kill Ali Abbas, head of domestic news at state news agency SANA, at his Damascus home. Bara'a Yusuf al-Bushi, who contributed to international outlets including Al Arabiya, Al Jazeera and Sky News, is killed the same day.

August 22 - Mosaab Mohamed Saeed Al-Odaallah, who worked for the government newspaper Tishreen, is killed by government soldiers at home in Damascus.

September 19 - Abdel Karim al-Oqda, a cameraman and reporter for Shaam News Network, a citizen news organization based in Damascus, is killed by soldiers at his home.

