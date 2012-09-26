DUBAI A correspondent for Iran's English-language Press TV was shot dead by a sniper in Syria and its Damascus bureau chief was wounded, Press TV reported on Wednesday.

"Insurgents in the Syrian capital Damascus have attacked Press TV staff and killed one of our reporters," anchor Bardia Honardar said on air.

Maya Naser, Press TV's correspondent in Damascus, was shot in the neck and Hussein Murtada, the channel's Damascus bureau chief, was injured in the attack while the two were covering twin bombings on Wednesday that targeted one of Syria's top military command buildings in the capital, Press TV said.

Murtada, who is also bureau chief for Iran's Arabic-language Al-Alam, was injured earlier this month while travelling with Syrian government forces when armed men ambushed them, Al-Alam reported.

More than 20 foreign and Syrian journalists have been killed in Syria since the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Iran has supported Assad, its sole Arab ally, as he attempts to suppress the uprising.

(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by David Goodman)