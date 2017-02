OUTSIDE QAIM, Iraq A series of explosions and bursts of gunfire were heard on Friday at the Syrian-Iraqi Abu Kamal border post that Iraqi officials said was captured by Syrian rebels a day earlier.

The fighting appeared to be on the Syrian side of the border, a Reuters photographer on the Iraqi side said.

The Iraqi army sealed off the border gate with concrete blast walls earlier on Friday.

