JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel was not involved in Syria's civil war, but would respond forcefully to any attempts to attack it.

"The state of Israel is prepared for any scenario," Netanyahu said in a statement after holding security consultations in Tel Aviv.

"We are not a party to this civil war in Syria but if we identify any attempt to attack us we will respond and we will respond forcefully."

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams)