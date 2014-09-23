BEIRUT Syria said on Tuesday Israel had shot down a Syrian warplane in what it described as an act of aggression, confirming the first such incident in three decades.

Israel's military said earlier it had shot down a Russian-made Sukhoi jet over the Golan Heights - in recent weeks the scene of fierce clashes between the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

Syrian state TV quoted a military source saying the downing of the plane, which coincided with U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, came "in the framework of (Israel's) support for the terrorist (Islamic State) and the Nusra Front".

