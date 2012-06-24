ANKARA Turkey knows the coordinates of the wreckage of its plane shot down by Syria, 1,300 metres underwater on the seabed in Syrian waters, but has not actually found the aircraft as reported by Turkish media, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Some Turkish news channels earlier reported that search teams had found the wreckage. Foreign ministry spokesman Selcuk Unal also said it was still unclear whether or not the pilots had ejected and that the search for the missing men was the priority.

Unal confirmed a diplomatic note had been issued to Syrian consular staff in Istanbul, saying Ankara had briefly outlined their version of the incident and had condemned the downing of its aircraft.

