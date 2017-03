WASHINGTON Proposed U.S. strikes on Syria over its alleged use of chemical weapons should not increase refugee flows to neighbouring Jordan, which is already under tremendous strain, U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Tuesday.

"I think it's very unlikely that you would see any increase in refugees because of the nature of the kinds of very precise strikes that we're talking about," Hagel said at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee.

