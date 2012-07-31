Here are some of the main events in the uprising in Syria in July:

July 6 - "Friends of Syria" meet in Paris, agree to increase aid to Syrian rebels. On the same day Brigadier-General Manaf Tlas, who headed a unit of Syria's Republican Guard and was a long-time ally of Assad, defects.

July 11 - Nawaf al-Fares, Syria's ambassador to Iraq, defects and joins the opposition.

July 12 - Activists say troops and pro-Assad militiamen kill up to 220 people in the Sunni Muslim village of Tremseh in the Hama region. The next day the U.N. observers say the attack appeared to target army defectors and activists.

July 18 - Army barracks near the "palace of the people", a huge complex in the western Damascus district of Dummar, come under rebel fire. A bomb attack on a meeting of ministers and senior security officials in Damascus kills Defence Minister Daoud Rajha, senior military official General Hassan Turkmani and Assad's brother-in-law Assef Shawkat, a former intelligence chief. Intelligence chief Hisham Bekhtyar, later died of his wounds.

July 19 - Russia and China veto U.N. Security Council resolution threatening Syria with sanctions if it does not stop using heavy weapons in towns.

July 23 - Syria says it could use chemical weapons in response to any "external aggression" but they will not be used in Assad's campaign to crush the uprising in what appeared to be the first time that Syria acknowledged it might possess non-conventional weapons.

July 24 - Tlas calls for the Syrian military to denounce what he described as crimes committed by Assad's forces.

July 27 - Ikhlas al-Badawi, a Syrian parliamentarian representing the northern province of Aleppo says she has defected to Turkey, becoming the first member of the assembly elected in May to defect.

July 29 - The Syrian National Council (SNC) opposition alliance appeals for its foreign allies to provide with heavy weapons to fight Assad's "killing machine" and says it will soon start talks on forming a transitional government to replace him. Helicopter gunships open fire over Aleppo as government forces and rebels fight for control of the city.

July 30 - Syrian charge d'affaires in London, Khaled al-Ayoubi, joins a growing list of senior Syrian defectors.

July 31 - Helicopter gunships and artillery pound two key areas of Aleppo as rebel forces say they control eastern and southwestern districts of the country's biggest city.

