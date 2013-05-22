U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry steps off his plane as he arrives in Muscat, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

AMMAN U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was not prepared to discuss a political solution to end Syria's civil war, the United States and others would consider increasing support for his opponents.

Kerry also told a news conference in the Jordanian capital Amman that there were several thousand fighters from the Lebanese group Hezbollah taking part in Syria's conflict, with Iranian support.

Commenting on recent offensives by Assad's forces, Kerry said they had made gains on the ground in recent days but said he regarded those gains as "very temporary".

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)