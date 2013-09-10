WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss Moscow's proposal for removing Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov again on Tuesday afternoon, Kerry told a congressional hearing.

"We need to explore this. We're looking at it on our side. The Russians are supposed to make a proposal to us," Kerry told a hearing of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, adding that he would talk to Lavrov after the session.

Kerry told lawmakers the Obama administration was debating the feasibility of Russia's plan and whether it would meet the U.S. goal of ending Syria's ability to use chemical weapons.

(Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by David Brunnstrom)