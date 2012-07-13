More than 200 Syrians, mostly civilians, were massacred on Thursday in a village in the rebellious Hama region when it was bombarded by helicopter gunships and tanks and then stormed by militiamen who carried out execution-style killings, opposition activists said.

Here are details of major killings during Syria's 16-month conflict:

March 18, 2011 - Security forces killed three protesters in the southern city of Deraa, residents said, in the first deadly response to protests against Syria's ruling elite.

April 22 - Syrian security forces shot dead 88 civilians in confrontations with pro-democracy protesters, the Local Coordination Committees reported. The group said people were killed in areas stretching from the port city of Latakia to Homs, Hama, Damascus and the southern village of Izra'a.

June 4 - In the town of Jisr al-Shughour, between the coastal city of Latakia and Aleppo, at least 120 members of the security forces were killed, state television said. Officials said gunmen ambushed troops, while activists said those killed were mostly civilians or troops who refused to join the crackdown and were shot dead by security agents.

December 22 - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian forces killed 111 civilians and activists when they surrounded them in the hills of Idlib province and unleashed two hours of bombardment. Another 100 army deserters were either wounded or killed, the group said.

December 23 - Twin suicide bombs targeted two security buildings in Damascus, killing 44 people. Syria blamed al Qaeda while the opposition blamed the government.

2012:

February 22 - More than 80 people were killed in Homs including two foreign journalists as President Bashar al-Assad's forces pounded the city with artillery. Hundreds of people were killed in similar daily bombardments.

March 10/11 - Opposition activists said militants loyal to Assad killed more than 50 people in a district of Homs called Karm al-Zeitoun. The massacre was carried out on a weekend when U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan was visiting Syria to seek a ceasefire, humanitarian access and dialogue.

May 10 - Annan condemned attacks in Damascus in which two bomb explosions killed 55 people and wounded 372. A week later, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he believed al Qaeda was responsible. He also said 10,000 people had been killed since the uprising began in March 2011.

May 25 - Activists said security forces and pro-Assad militia men known as 'shabbiha' killed 108 people in Houla, nearly half of them children. U.N. monitors confirmed the deaths. Three days later, Annan denounced the killings as "an appalling crime". Syrian authorities blamed Islamist militants for the massacre.

June 5/6 - Troops and militiamen loyal to Assad were accused of killing at least 78 people at Mazraat al-Qubeir, near Hama. At least 12 bodies had been burned.

July 12 - More than 220 Syrians, mostly civilians, were killed in the Sunni Muslim village of Tremseh in the Hama region, when it was bombarded by helicopter gunships and tanks and then stormed by pro-government shabbiha militiamen, the Revolution Leadership Council of Hama said. Syrian state television accused armed terrorist groups of committing a massacre there. If the tolls are confirmed, it will be the worst single incident of violence in 16 months of conflict.

- According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Assad's forces have killed more than 17,000 people since the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters began in March 2011. Damascus says rebels have killed several thousand members of its security forces.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)