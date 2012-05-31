Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan shore - Red Crescent
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libya city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
KUWAIT Kuwait's foreign minister said in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart he hoped Beijing would support Kofi Annan's peace plan for Syria, state-run news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.
Outrage at last Friday's massacre in the Syrian town of Houla has led a host of countries to expel senior Syrian diplomats and to press Russia and China to allow tougher action by the U.N. Security Council.
"(He said) he hopes China would show support for the joint U.N.-Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan's plan, aimed at bringing the violence in Syria to a halt," KUNA said.
Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah made the comments during a bilateral meeting with China's Yang Jiechi on the sidelines of a China-Arab cooperation forum in Tunis, KUNA said. The two men also discussed the agenda of next week's Arab League meeting in Doha, it added.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated on Wednesday that China "opposes military intervention and does not support forced regime change".
"The fundamental route to resolving (the crisis) is still for all sides to fully support Annan's mediation efforts," Liu Weimin told a daily news briefing.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alison Williams)
PARIS A senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a new setback for the Socialists' official candidate Benoit Hamon, whose talks aimed at unifying the left are going nowhere.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Suicide bombers attacked a court complex in Pakistan on Tuesday, killing five people and wounding 20, police officials said, the latest incident in a new surge of Islamist violence.