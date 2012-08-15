BEIRUT An air strike on the northern Syrian town of Azaz on Wednesday wounded seven Lebanese hostages being held there, with four others still missing, a rebel commander said.

A local doctor in Azaz said 80 people were killed and 150 wounded when a government fighter jet bombarded the town where Syrian rebels were holding 11 Lebanese hostages

"The building they (the hostages) were in was hit ... We were able to remove seven from the wreckage. They are wounded, and some of the injuries are serious," rebel commander Ahmed Ghazali told the Lebanese news channel Al Jadeed.

"Four more of them are still missing and we are continuing search and rescue operations. We pray to God that they will still be alive"

(Reporting by Erika Solomon)