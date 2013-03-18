Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
PARIS France on Monday condemned a Syrian air raid into Lebanon, saying President Bashar al-Assad's forces had seriously violated the sovereignty of neighbouring Lebanon.
"The air raid carried out by the armed forces of the Syrian regime in Lebanese territory, in the Ersal area, constitutes a new and serious violation of Lebanon's sovereignty," foreign ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot said in a statement.
France, which has troops in Lebanon as part of a U.N. peacekeeping force, is pushing its EU partners to lift an arms embargo on Syrian rebels.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her views on how the United States can help resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine when they meet next week, senior Trump administration officials said on Friday.
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court removed President Park Geun-hye from office on Friday over a graft scandal involving the country's conglomerates at a time of rising tensions with North Korea and China.