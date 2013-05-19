TRIPOLI, Lebanon One person was killed and a dozen people were wounded by gunfire on Sunday in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, security sources said, in the latest outbreak of sectarian violence fuelled by the civil war in neighbouring Syria.

They said the dead man was from Tripoli's Jabal Mohsen district, an enclave of Alawite residents in the mainly Sunni Muslim port city. Most Sunni Muslims in Lebanon support the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, who is from Syria's Alawite minority.

Three people were wounded in Jabal Mohsen and another 10 were wounded in the adjacent Sunni Muslim neighbourhood of Bab Tabbaneh, the security sources said.

Gunfire could still be heard after nightfall, residents said, but the army deployed at major intersections and the clashes appeared to have subsided.

Tensions over the Syrian crisis have frequently led to street fighting in Tripoli. In December, at least 12 people were killed in some of the heaviest clashes to hit the port city.

Tripoli's sectarian divisions have made it a flashpoint within Lebanon, although the conflict in Syria has also spilled over into Lebanese border areas and the capital Beirut has also seen occasional violence.

(Reporting by Nazih Siddiq; writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey)