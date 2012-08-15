South Korea court plans to end impeachment hearings on Feb. 24 - Yonhap
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
ABU DHABI Qatar has urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, the state news agency reported on Wednesday, after a spate of kidnappings by gunmen belonging to a Lebanese Shi'ite clan who also threatened to target Qataris.
"Due to unstable security situation, Qatar's embassy in Beirut has urged Qatari nationals to leave Lebanon immediately," the news agency said.
(Reporting by Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Alison Williams)
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor announced on Thursday that an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon would remain open, in a new blow to the ex-prime minister's campaign.
WASHINGTON A crisis over the relationship between President Donald Trump's aides and Russia deepened on Wednesday as a growing number of Trump's fellow Republicans demanded expanded congressional inquiries into the matter.