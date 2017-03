BEIRUT Syria's early warning radar system did not detect any missiles landing on Syrian territory, according to a Syrian security source quoted by Lebanon's al-Manar television on Tuesday.

Russian radar detected the launch of two ballistic "objects" in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday but there was no sign of a missile strike on the Syrian capital Damascus, Russia's state-run RIA news agency said.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Jon Boyle)