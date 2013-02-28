German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT Syria's political opposition has postponed talks to choose the leader of a provisional government, two opposition sources said on Thursday, hours after a meeting with Western powers produced few tangible results for President Bashar al-Assad's foes.
Opposition leaders had hoped a meeting in Istanbul on Saturday would elect a prime minister to operate in rebel-controlled areas of Syria, threatened by a slide into chaos as the conflict between Assad's forces and insurgents approaches its second anniversary.
"The meeting may be held later in the week," Mohammad Sarmini of the Syrian National Council said by telephone.
Another opposition source said the meeting was delayed indefinitely, saying the three most likely candidates for prime minister had reservations about taking on the role in the absence of more concrete international support.
News of the postponement came hours after the United States announced it would send non-lethal aid directly to Syrian rebels, disappointing Assad's opponents who are clamouring for Western weapons and more active support.
The United Nations says around 70,000 people have been killed in Syria's conflict, which erupted in March 2011 with mainly peaceful protests against Assad but has escalated into a civil war with sectarian overtones, threatening to draw in regional powers.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.