AMMAN U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet privately in Paris on Monday to discuss their efforts to bring Syria's warring parties to a peace conference, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the two men would "continue their conversation (from) Moscow," a reference to their May 7 agreement to try to get the Syrian government and opposition to discuss an end to the more than 2-year-old civil war.

"Secretary Kerry will meet with Foreign Minister Lavrov on Monday in Paris to continue discussions from their meeting just a few weeks ago in Russia and provide updates as they plan ahead for the international conference on Syria," the official said.

