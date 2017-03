MOSCOW Russia contradicted reports that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would meet on Saturday with a Syrian opposition leader and senior U.S. and United Nations officials, saying no such meeting was on Lavrov's agenda as of Friday.

"As it stands today, there is no such meeting mentioned in the programme of the Russian Foreign Minister," Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Steve Gutterman)