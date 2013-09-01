DAMASCUS U.S. President Barack Obama's statement that he would seek Congress approval for a military strike on Syria was full of hesitation and confusion, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Sunday.

"It is clear there was a sense of hesitation and disappointment in what was said by President Barack Obama yesterday. And it is also clear there was a sense of confusion as well," he told reporters in Damascus.

(Reporting by Marwan Makdesi; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)