Brexit battle lines drawn as UK readies divorce papers
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
DAMASCUS U.S. President Barack Obama's statement that he would seek Congress approval for a military strike on Syria was full of hesitation and confusion, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Sunday.
"It is clear there was a sense of hesitation and disappointment in what was said by President Barack Obama yesterday. And it is also clear there was a sense of confusion as well," he told reporters in Damascus.
(Reporting by Marwan Makdesi; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
PARIS Conservative Francois Fillon promised on Wednesday to fight "to the end" in France's presidential election despite a deepening financial scandal, but his campaign suffered new blows as a top aide resigned and a party backing him suspended its support.
GENEVA Syria peace talks in Geneva showed a first flicker of movement on Wednesday, as the opposition said President Bashar al-Assad's negotiators had been pushed by his Russian allies to address for the first time opposition demands for a political transition.