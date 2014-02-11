Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (C), who is a part of a Syrian government delegation, arrives for a meeting with U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi (not seen) at a U.N. office in Geneva January 24, 2014. International mediator Brahimi ended talks... REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

BEIRUT Syria's government delegation said no agenda had been agreed for peace talks in Geneva, blaming the opposition's refusal to discuss the issue of "terrorism".

"Another lost day because the representatives of the coalition insisted that terrorism in Syria does not exist and did not want to discuss it," said Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad after a meeting with international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi on the second day of talks.

"This should be the priority for any Syrian ... After that we are ready to discuss anything."

