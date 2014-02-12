GENEVA The Syrian government is willing to discuss at peace talks an opposition proposal to evict foreign fighters from the country, a deputy minister told Reuters on Wednesday, signalling a rare sign of accord between the warring foes.

The Syrian opposition called earlier for a transitional governing body to be set up that would oversee a total ceasefire under U.N. monitoring and be empowered to drive out foreign fighters deployed on both sides of the war.

When asked if the government would negotiate on the proposal's point regarding foreign fighters, Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said: "Of course ... We are not closed to discussing any issue. But we have to discuss them one by one.

