BEIRUT The Syrian government said on Monday it must be involved in coordinating any air strikes against Islamist militants in Syria, after the United States said it was considering extending the fight against Islamic State into Syrian territory.

Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said air strikes alone would not be adequate to deal with Islamic State, which has taken control of large areas of Syria and neighbouring Iraq. Moualem also said neighbouring states needed to exchange intelligence with Syria.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny, editing by John Stonestreet)