Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
BEIRUT Syria's transport minister accused Turkey on Thursday of "air piracy" after Turkish fighter planes forced down a Syrian passenger jet flying from Russia to Damascus, Lebanon's al-Manar Television reported.
The channel quoted minister Mahoumd Said as saying the move amounted to "air piracy which contradicts civil aviation treaties." Turkish officials said they suspected the plane was carrying military equipment, and seized some of the cargo.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
BERLIN Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.
KUALA LUMPUR Four North Korean suspects in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fled Malaysia on the day he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport and apparently killed by a fast-acting poison, police said on Sunday.