BEIRUT Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moualem said that the second day of a U.N. inspection team's work had been postponed to Wednesday due to disagreements among the rebels over security arrangements.

He also rejected accusations by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, saying that President Bashar al-Assad's government was not obstructing the work of the U.N. team.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Jon Boyle)