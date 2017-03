BEIRUT Syria will press on with its military efforts despite any potential foreign strikes on its territory, the foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that any strike would serve the interest of al Qaeda-linked rebel groups.

"The (government's) military effort will not stop around Damascus. If the purpose is to limit the victories of our armed forces, they will not be successful," Walid Moualem told a news conference.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Jon Boyle)