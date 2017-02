UNITED NATIONS Britain has drafted a new resolution to extend a U.N. mission in Syria "for a final period of 30 days" and it could be voted on later on Thursday, diplomats said.

The four-paragraph resolution would simply roll over the mission of 300 unarmed military observers and some 100 civilian staff, the diplomats, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jackie Frank)