United Nations (U.N.) Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura looks on during a news conference in Damascus, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

GENEVA U.N. Syria envoy Staffan De Mistura will be represented at talks about Syria in Moscow between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, his spokeswoman Juliette Touma told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It’s a Russian initiative that focuses on intra-Syrian negotiations," Touma said in comments sent by email. "The Office of the Special Envoy will be present at these talks. The Office of the Special Envoy welcomes any initiative that would push forward reaching a peaceful and diplomatic end to the crisis in Syria."

