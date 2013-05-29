German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT Syria's government has no preconditions for attending planned peace talks aimed at ending the country's two-year conflict, but is awaiting more details about the meeting, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Walid al-Moualem, speaking from Damascus, told the Beirut-based television channel al-Mayadeen his government had yet to decide on the makeup of its delegation to take part in the proposed talks in Geneva.
"We will go with good intentions, with hopes that we reach a (deal) ... we will go to Geneva with no preconditions," he said.
Moualem's comments came shortly after Syria's opposition coalition said it would only take part in the conference if a deadline was set for an internationally guaranteed settlement based on President Bashar al-Assad leaving power.
It is not clear when the conference, which is being prepared by the United States and Russia, will be held.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Alison Williams)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.