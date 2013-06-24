BEIRUT Syria plans to attend proposed international peace talks as a means to agree a national government of "genuine partnership" but will not participate in order to hand over power to the opposition, Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Monday.

Moualem said if the proposed talks in Geneva went ahead there should be a ceasefire and authorities in Damascus were ready to discuss mechanisms for monitoring it.

He called on Syria's neighbours to stop arming rebels battling to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad and said a decision by Western and Arab countries on Saturday to arms those rebels would prolong the crisis and deepen the bloodshed.

