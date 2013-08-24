WASHINGTON President Barack Obama received a "detailed review of a range of potential options" from his top advisers on Saturday on how the United States and its allies could respond to an alleged chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government, the White House said.

Obama also spoke with Prime Minister David Cameron about Syria and agreed to consult about "potential responses by the international community," the White House said.

The White House did not provide details about what options were under consideration, and gave no indication about Obama's timeline for making a decision on the issue.

