STOCKHOLM U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he hoped that Russian President Vladimir Putin would change his position on Syria.

"Do I hold out hope that Mr. Putin may change his position on some of these issues? I'm always hopeful, and I will continue to engage him," Obama told a news conference in Sweden.

Obama added that he had made appeals directly to Putin on Syria, but so far he had resisted efforts to achieve U.N. Security Council action.

