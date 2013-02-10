Explosion heard in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Reuters reporters heard.
AMMAN Syrian National Coalition leader Moaz Alkhatib said on Sunday he was willing to hold talks with Bashar al-Assad's representatives in rebel-held areas in northern Syria.
The talks' objective would be to find a way for Assad to leave power with the "minimum of bloodshed and destruction", Alkhatib said in a statement published on his Facebook page.
"If the regime is so concerned about sovereignty and does not want to venture out of Syrian territories then there is a suitable solution, which is the liberated land in northern Syria," Alkhatib said.
"There is an important question. Will the regime agree to leave with the minimum of blood and destruction?"
Alkhatib, a moderate cleric in Damascus, last month offered to hold talks with Assad's ceremonial deputy Farouq al-Shara about an exit for Assad if the authorities started releasing tens of thousands of political prisoners jailed since the eruption of the 22-month uprising.
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, a general and residents there said, trapping the militants in a dwindling area within the city.
VIENNA Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has suggested efficiency measures for the European Union including cutting the number of commissioners to 14 and abolishing two existing rules for each new rule it adopted, local media reported on Wednesday.