BEIRUT U.S.-led air strikes bombed an oil well in eastern Syria controlled by Islamic State militants on Thursday, a group monitoring the war said.

The raids struck the well southwest of the Syrian town of Albu Kamal, near the border with Iraq, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

U.S.-led forces on Wednesday had focused bombings on oil facilities in Syria's east controlled by the militant group.

