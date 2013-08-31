AMSTERDAM Fully assessing the evidence collected by weapons inspectors investigating last week's alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria could take up to three weeks, the organisation in charge of the investigation said on Saturday.

The team, which included nine experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and three from the World Health Organisation, arrived at the OPCW's Hague headquarters on Saturday evening after leaving Syria early in the morning.

"The evidence collected by the team will now undergo laboratory analysis and technical evaluation according to the established and recognised procedures and standards," the OPCW said in a statement. "These procedures may take up to three weeks."

