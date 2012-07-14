BEIRUT Syria said on Saturday that an attack in the village of Tremseh, widely condemned as a massacre by President Bashar al-Assad's troops, was a successful military operation that killed many "terrorists" but no civilians.

The attack in Tremseh, in which about 220 people were reported killed, has prompted international outrage. The United States has branded Syria's leaders murderers after the attack.

"Armed forces units on Thursday morning carried out a 'special operation' in Tremseh ... that targeted the gatherings of terrorist group members," state news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military source as saying.

SANA said the operation came in response to the "pleas of the inhabitants of Tremseh who had been exposed to various forms of criminal acts at the hands of armed terrorist groups".

It said that armed forces "successfully dealt with the terrorists without casualties taking place among the citizens", and then found the dead bodies of a number of citizens who it said had been killed by terrorist groups, without giving details.

Assad denies that his forces have killed thousands of civilians in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement that started in March 2011, despite video evidence from opposition activists and reports from U.N. observers.

Activists said the assault on Thursday in Tremseh, in the rebellious Hama region, had been carried out by army helicopters and loyalist militias. Video posted on YouTube by the opposition showed rows of bodies wrapped in blankets, sheets and makeshift shrouds, some leaking blood.

Syria restricts access to international media, making it hard to verify accounts by activists and authorities.

SANA said the residents of Tremseh had thanked the authorities for restoring security to the area.

