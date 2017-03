ISTANBUL Syrian opposition leaders meeting in Istanbul have postponed the formation of a transitional government, a statement from the Syrian National Coalition said on Monday, in a blow to efforts to fill a power vacuum in the country.

The statement said the coalition formed a five-member committee to put forward proposals about the government to the coalition within 10 days.

