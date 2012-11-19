CAIRO Syria's new opposition coalition has decided to make Egypt its headquarters, the president of the body was quoted as saying by Egypt's official news agency on Monday.

Mouaz Alkhatib, head of the Syrian National Coalition for Opposition and Revolutionary Forces, was speaking after a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Amr in Cairo.

"There is a decision by the coalition to make Egypt its main headquarters," the MENA news agency quoted him as saying.

A short statement released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry after the meeting made no reference to whether the new Syrian opposition body would move to Cairo.

"The minister expressed Egypt's readiness to offer all means of assistance to the Syrian coalition in the coming period," it said.

