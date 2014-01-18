People search for survivors amid damage caused by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in the Al-Sakhour neighbourhood of Aleppo January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Othman

SILIVRI, Turkey Representatives of major Syrian rebel militias met in Ankara on Saturday to try to agree a common stance on internationally sponsored peace talks beginning in Switzerland next week, opposition sources said.

Ahmad Al-Jarba, head of the Syrian National Coalition, the main umbrella group of the political opposition in exile, told the SNC's general assembly in Silivri near Istanbul that the rebel militias had met, a source in the president's office said. He declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the talks.

One rebel commander had said the Islamic Front was expected to attend the meeting, but another opposition source said the group had not been present at the talks.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Kevin Liffey)