Louay Safi, spokesperson for the Syrian National Coalition, addresses a news conference at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA Syria's opposition will not place conditions on the third round of peace talks in Geneva following two rounds of negotiations which have made no progress, opposition spokesman Louay Safi said on Friday.

"We are not putting conditions in the face of a third round. But so far we are saying we have not reached results," Safi told reporters.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Tom Miles)