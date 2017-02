ISTANBUL A senior member of Syria's opposition coalition said on Friday opponents of President Bashar al-Assad had smuggled samples from victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack out of Syria for testing by experts.

"We took them and sent them outside Syria," Syrian National Coalition Secretary General Badr Jamous told Reuters in Istanbul, but declined to say where the samples had been sent.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)