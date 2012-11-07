French junior minister resigns to join Hamon presidential campaign
PARIS A junior minister resigned from France's Socialist government on Monday to join the presidential campaign of leftist Benoit Hamon, she said in a newspaper interview.
AMMAN Syrian rebels killed 10 members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC), a faction loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, on Wednesday in clashes near a Palestinian camp in Damascus, opposition sources said.
Fighting between the two sides has escalated in the last few days in 'Street 30' and Hajar al-Aswad near Yarmouk, a camp inhabited by 150,000 Palestinians and as many Syrians. Syrian army artillery and warplanes have bombarded rebel positions in the area, the opposition sources said.
WASHINGTON A Pentagon-led preliminary plan to defeat Islamic State has been delivered to the White House and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will brief senior administration officials later on Monday, a Defense Department spokesman told reporters.
WASHINGTON The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating possible ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government downplayed claims on Monday that the White House had tried to influence reporting on the matter and insisted there was no need for a special prosecutor.